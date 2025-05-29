Royal Jordanian has taken delivery of its first Airbus A320neo, which is being supplied through Irish-based lessor Avolon.

Powered by Pratt & Whitney PW1100G engines, it was flown from Toulouse to Amman on 28 May.

The flag-carrier disclosed in 2022 that it had chosen the re-engined model to replace its older A320-family fleet.

Eight of the A320neos are being sourced from Avolon, which says it will deliver all these aircraft over the next 12 months.

“Configured with all-economy seats, this aircraft will serve a number of popular tourist routes, supporting our goal to promote Jordan as a destination of choice,” says Royal Jordanian chief executive Samer Majali.

“It also reinforces our role as the preferred carrier connecting the Levant with key cities across the Middle East and Europe.”

The initial A320neo will be able to accommodate 180 passengers.

“Future deliveries will feature a variety of cabin configurations, from all-economy to premium layouts including lie flat beds on the A321neo,” says Avolon.

Royal Jordanian’s expansion will take its fleet from 24 aircraft to around 41 over the next three years.

It is aiming to bring in 18 A320neo-family aircraft during 2025-26 plus another pair in 2027-28.

Last year it introduced five Embraer E2-family regional jets, with three more being added in 2025-26. The modernisation also includes taking Boeing 787-9s from 2026, and an upgrade of its 787-8s.

Avolon leases two 787-8s to the carrier.