Russian carrier Red Wings has introduced a second Ilyushin Il-96-400T freighter to the fleet of its subsidiary operator Sky Gates.

The aircraft – RA-96101 – joins another of the type (RA-96103) which Sky Gates took in late 2023, just after Red Wings acquired the freight airline.

Sky Gates also uses a single Ilyushin Il-76TD.

“It is planned that the cargo fleet will continue to expand in the future [with] domestically-produced aircraft,” states Red Wings.

The Il-96-400T, a stretched cargo version of the Il-96 passenger jet, has a payload capability of 92t, and a range of 2,700nm at this weight.

Red Wings has a core fleet of 22 Yakovlev Superjet 100s and serves a network of around 100 destinations from bases in Moscow and Ekaterinburg.