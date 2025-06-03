Russian carrier Smartavia has again changed its chief executive, naming Andrei Vinichenko to the post.

The airline states that Vinichenko will succeed Sergei Lazarev, who was appointed barely a year ago.

Lazarev had been the fourth leader identified by the carrier over the space of some two years.

He will remain with the airline, implementing priority projects, says Smartavia.

Vinichenko has been serving as executive director for the Arkhangelsk-based company.

Smartavia says the appointment of a new chief is intended to “further strengthen” the carrier and enable it to operate “more efficiently” in the current environment.

Vinichenko has served in the civil aviation sector for more than two decades, it adds, including roles in airport management.