Budget carrier Ryanair is aiming to reinforce its operational resilience with the acquisition of a large batch of spare engines for its Boeing 737 Max fleet.

The airline has agreed to purchase 30 new CFM International Leap-1B powerplants.

Ryanair says the engines – which it values at $500 million at catalogue prices – will be delivered over the next two years.

It says the measure will “greatly increase” its spare-engine pool, lifting it by a third to more than 120 powerplants.

They will not only support the 737 Max 8-200s but also the larger Max 10s which are set to start arriving in 2027.

Chief executive Michael O’Leary says the agreement represents a “significant” commitment to “improve the operational resilience” of the company’s fleet.

Engine availability problems arising from supply-chain and production issues have been affecting both CFM and Pratt & Whitney, the manufacturers of powerplants for Boeing and Airbus single-aisle jets.

CFM chief Gael Meheust says the Ryanair pact is “another milestone” in a “long and successful partnership” with the carrier.