Russian carrier S7 Airlines has become the first in the country to sign up for a domestically-developed network offering the ACARS aircraft communication and reporting service.

S7 reached the agreement with state technology firm Rostec’s Infocom-Avia division.

“We believe it is important to expand methods of data exchange,” says S7 deputy general director for flight safety Igor Bocharov.

He says ACARS “significantly simplifies” pilots’ work and allows quicker deliver of information to the crew.

Infocom-Avia, which operates the network, says it has undertaken testing for two years to enhance its performance.

“Now we are moving on to commercial operation,” says general director Viktor Solomentsev, adding that the company believes the network is “in demand” from airlines.

The network features base stations, each with a 300km coverage radius, and 10 have been established along the primary S7 flight routes.

Infocom-Avia aims to expand the network to 55 stations by 2026.

S7 says the system will enable transmission of real-time data on aircraft condition, weather, traffic, and other operational information – supplementing the communication channel between crews and air traffic control.

“This improves the situational awareness of the aircraft crew and provides an operational communication channel with the flight control centre on any issues – from selecting the optimal alternate airport to ensuring necessary procedures at the destination,” it adds.