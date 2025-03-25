South African Airways pilots have accepted a pay and conditions package, ending the industrial action initiated a week ago.

Two pilot unions imposed a work-to-rule at the carrier on 19 March after the two sides reached an impasse during salary and benefits talks.

But SAA stated on 25 March that the pilots had “accepted” the package, “effectively concluding” the industrial action.

SAA says the decision is a “pivotal moment” for the airline because it ends negotiations which date back to May last year.

“[The pilots’] resolution aligns with the airline’s best interest, its entire workforce and, most importantly, the thousands of customers who depend on SAA to connect them to destinations,” says SAA group chief John Lamola.

He insists the carrier is “steadfast” in its aim to maintain financial responsibility, given that it is embarking on a relatively new business strategy following the collapse of a privatisation initiative.

“SAA is on the cusp of a great future and is poised to solidify its role as a national asset, fostering confidence in its brand and contributing to South Africa’s economic growth”, Lamola adds.