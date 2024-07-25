Saudi Arabian budget carrier Flynas is modernising its widebody operations, with a preliminary agreement for 15 Airbus A330-900s while expanding its single-aisle fleet with another 75 A320neo-family jets.

Flynas will use the A330neos in a two-class configuration, seating up to 400 passengers. The twinjets are powered by Rolls-Royce Trent 7000 engines.

Chief executive Bander Almohanna says the widebodies will “enhance our long-haul capabilities” and support Saudi Arabian pilgrimage programmes.

Flynas is already an operator of older A330 variants. Its planned expansion with the latest models follows the decision by other budget carriers, such as IndiGo and Flydubai, to step up to widebodies with the A350 and Boeing 787.

Airbus commercial aircraft chief Christian Scherer says the A330neo and A320neo offer the airline the “perfect versatility and economics” to expand into new markets.

No delivery dates have been disclosed for the aircraft.