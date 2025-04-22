Saudi Arabian start-up carrier Riyadh Air has unveiled the interior cabin design for its Boeing 787s, featuring four classes.

The 290-seat aircraft will be fitted, at the high end, with four ‘Business Elite’ seats, along with 24 seats in the business-class cabin.

Both will be configured with a 1-2-1 arrangement with flat-bed ‘Unity’ seats supplied by Safran, which include sliding privacy doors.

Riyadh Air says the ‘Elite’ seats will feature “a double bed” in the centre pair.

The 787s will also have 39 premium-economy seats – in a seven-abreast layout – and 223 nine-abreast economy seats. Recaro is providing the seats for these two cabins.

All cabin interiors for the 787 fleet will be identical, says the airline, which aims to commence services later this year having recently obtained its air operator’s certificate.

The design, layout, and features of our new cabins are carefully crafted to ensure flights are as comfortable and enjoyable as possible,” says chief executive Tony Douglas.

“From the ergonomic and luxurious fabrics in the seats to the high-end technology used in the entertainment systems, every facet of the cabins has been chosen to deliver relaxing luxury.”

Touchscreen in-flight entertainment displays will range from 13.3in screens in economy to 32in in the ‘Elite’ section.

Free wi-fit from Viasat will be available to passengers signing up to the carrier’s loyalty scheme.

Riyadh Air will be the first carrier to use Panasonic Avionics’ Modular Interactive design and publishing system for in-flight entertainment, which provides a set of tools allowing the airline to respond to customer trends, and differentiate or personalise passengers’ experience.

“[This] will allow us to quickly and easily update our IFE in response to evolving guest preferences and behaviours,” says Riyadh Air vice-president for guest experience Anton Vidgen.

Riyadh Air has orders for over 130 aircraft which, alongside the 787s, will include Airbus A321neos.