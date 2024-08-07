Scoot will take delivery of its third and fourth Embraer E190-E2 aircraft in September and October, as it adds two destinations to its Southeast Asian network.

The low-cost arm of Singapore Airlines will operate flights to Kertajati in Indonesia from 28 September, and Malacca in Malaysia from 23 October.

It will be the sole operator of the Singapore-Malacca route. The Malacca service is also the Scoot network’s shortest.

Malacca airport was served by Malindo Air (now known as Batik Air Malaysia) until late-2023 and has not seen commercial flights since then.

The new E2s will also be deployed on existing cities on Scoot’s network, including to Davao in the Philippines, Vientiane in Laos, as well as Pekanbaru, Balikpapan and Makassar in Indonesia. The Embraer jets will replace the existing Airbus narrowbodies that fly to these cities.

Scoot currently has two E2 jets in its fleet, having taken delivery of its first example in April. The type serves cities in Thailand like Samui and Hat Yai, as well as Sibu in Malaysia.

The airline has nine E2 jets on order. It has previously said the E2 jets, which seat 112 passengers and is the smallest aircraft in its fleet, will operate non-metro routes.