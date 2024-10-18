Sierra Leone’s transport ministry has unveiled a new carrier for the West African state, which is set to commence services to various cities – including London – before the end of this year.

All carriers overseen by the Sierra Leone civil aviation regulator are blacklisted by the European Commission, preventing them from serving European destinations.

But Air Sierra Leone will operate under a UK air operator’s certificate, according to transport minister Fanday Turay, while it seeks a local authorisation.

“Air Sierra Leone will operate as a private entity rather than a national carrier,” says Turay.

The airline aims to launch its first services, a thrice-weekly rotation from Freetown to London Gatwick, on 2 December.

Its initial fleet will comprise a 189-seat Boeing 737 Max 8, with which it will serve Gatwick, plus a 149-seat 737-400 and a 50-seat Embraer ERJ-145.

“Through our support, [the carrier] is poised to enhance Sierra Leone’s global connectivity, stimulate economic development, and foster a sense of national pride as we embark on a new era in our aviation sector,” says Turay.

The airline’s initial network will also feature key African cities including Abidjan, Accra, Monrovia, Banjul, Dakar and Conakry.

“Plans for the new airline have been in the pipeline for many years, and we are now truly excited to share our progress with the world,” says Turay, adding that the government has ambitions to develop routes connecting Sierra Leone with the USA next year.

It has identified Emmanuel Iza as the carrier’s chief executive, and says Nigerian operator XE Jet will provide technical support.

Sierra Leone’s government states that its regulatory framework has made progress, and claims “significant” steps towards removing the country from the European blacklist. A blanket ban was imposed on Sierra Leone in 2006.

“We anticipate that the new airline will help to boost visitor footfall to Sierra Leone,” says tourism minister Nabeela Farida Tunis.

“This is a big moment in our country’s tourism development, as Air Sierra Leone will offer international visitors and diaspora easier access and better flight connectivity to this emerging destination, all for a more affordable price.”