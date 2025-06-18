US regional operator SkyWest has placed a firm order for 60 Embraer 175 jets and taken purchase rights on an additional 50 aircraft.

SkyWest is already an operator 263 E175 jets and had a further 16 on order before the fresh commitment was announced today at the Paris air show.

SkyWest will operate 16 of the E175s under a new multi-year contract for Delta Air Lines, it disclosed today. These aircraft are expected to replace 11 CRJ900s and 5 CRJ700s currently under contract with Delta, and deliveries will begin in 2027.

The carrier’s firm delivery positions on the other 44 E175s run from 2028 to 2032. The carrier says it intends to take delivery of these E175s, ”subject to it entering into flying agreements with one of its major airline partners in respect of such aircraft”.

SkyWest president and chief executive Chip Childs says: “We’re pleased to strengthen our Delta partnership and to continue to grow our E175 fleet. This aircraft order enables us to advance our long-term fleet strategy, enhance our dual-class footprint, and continue to lead the industry in delivering an exceptional product for Delta and each of our flying partners.”

Embraer Commercial Aviation president and chief executive Arjan Meijer says: “The E175 is the cornerstone of regional aviation in North America, and this order underscores SkyWest’s confidence in our aircraft’s performance, reliability, and passenger comfort. We look forward to supporting SkyWest’s growth and success in the years to come.”