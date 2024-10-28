Wet-lease specialist SmartLynx Airlines has secured broader authorisation to conduct US operations, with approval of its Latvian division.

SmartLynx has operated US services under its Maltese air operator’s certificate since 2019.

But the US FAA has since conducted an audit of the Latvian air transport regulator.

SmartLynx says that, following this audit, the FAA has granted the carrier foreign air transport operator certification.

“This step allows us to expand our operations and gives more flexibility,” says chief executive Edvinas Demenius, pointing out that a third of its fleet is on the Latvian registry.

“The USA is the biggest and one of the most-regulated aviation markets in the world, and being able to provide our services there brings a lot of value to the airline and boosts our competitiveness.”

Its Latvian division will be able to serve US destinations and operate flights on behalf of US carriers. The division primarily uses Airbus single-aisle types including the A321 freighter.