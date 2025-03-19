South African Airways pilots are initiating further industrial action over long-running pay and conditions negotiations, to the carrier’s dismay.

The airline says it has been notified – by the SAA Pilots Association and the National Transport Movement – of a work-to-rule measure which will take effect on 19 March.

Talks between the carrier and pilot representatives have been taking place since May last year, and lack of resolution led to a short strike in December.

SAA is expressing “deep regret” over the renewed industrial action, as it believes its most recent “final offer” to pilots is “comprehensive and favourable”, particularly given the carrier’s financial position.

“We have implemented strong contingency measures to minimise the impact of this industrial action,” says newly-appointed SAA group chief John Lamola.

“Our priority is to resolve outstanding issues collaboratively while maintaining service continuity and minimising inconvenience to our valued customers – while upholding the highest safety and operational reliability standards.”

SAA’s offer, submitted on 5 March, includes an annual 3% salary increase over three years and introduction of a salary progression model.

It is prepared to introduce, from May this year, a proposal from pilots on duty hours, having simulated its effect and determined that it does not compromise crew scheduling or the route network.

The offer also features additional leave and travel rebate benefits, and a roster-sharing exercise aimed at female pilots who have children.

SAA points out that it is still having to deal with “significant financial pressures”, given the “challenging” operating conditions including higher fuel prices and a weaker South African currency.

Lamola says the airline “remains dedicated to reaching an amicable resolution” through negotiations with pilot representatives.