South Korea’s T’way Air has purchased spare CFM International Leap-1B27 engines, as it looks to boost its training and maintenance capabilities.

The low-cost operator did not disclose how many spare engines it secured. T’way now has a pair of Boeing 737 Max aircraft and will operate up to 20 examples by 2027.

“With the introduction of the spare engine, T’way Air will strengthen its maintenance capacity in line with the expansion of its Boeing 737-8 fleet in the future and will strengthen its systems to respond quickly to unexpected engine maintenance situations,” the airline states.

The addition of the 737 Max spare engines is on top T’way’s current spare engine pool for its Airbus A330s and 737-800s.

It also comes as T’way boosts its maintenance capabilities: in January it announced plans to build its own aircraft maintenance facilities at Seoul’s Incheon airport, which is expected to be operational in 2028.