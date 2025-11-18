Spanish carrier Air Europa, currently an all-Boeing operator, has provisionally agreed to take up to 40 Airbus A350-900s.

Airbus disclosed the memorandum of understanding during the Dubai air show, describing it as a “long-haul fleet replacement”.

Air Europa’s long-haul fleet comprises a mix of Boeing 787-8s and -9s.

Airbus says the A350s will “accelerate the renewal” of its “existing competitor long-haul fleet”.

Air Europa will use the twinjets to expand operations particularly to Latin American markets.

Presiden Juan Hose Hidalgo says the -900 is a “game-changer” for such destinations. “It provides an exceptional cabin experience and the operational performance and economics needed to expand the airline’s network without compromise,” he adds.

All A350s are equipped with Rolls-Royce Trent XWB engines.