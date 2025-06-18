Taiwan’s Starlux Airlines has placed fresh orders for 10 Airbus A350-1000s – topping up existing commitments for eight jets – as it looks to boost its long-haul network.

The order, which was announced at the Paris air show on 18 June, also comes as the carrier prepares to take delivery of its first -1000 later in the year.

Starlux is an established operator of the A350, with -900s deployed mainly on transpacific flights to North America. It also has 10 A350 freighters on order and operates A330neos and A321neos.

The first of the 10 newiy-ordered A350s will be delivered from 2031, says Starlux chief Glenn Chai.

Chai previously said the -1000s were key in allowing the airline to expand its operations to the US east coast. Starlux currently flies to four points in USA: Los Angeles, San Francisco, Seattle and Ontario.

It is due to launch flights to Phoenix in the first quarter of next year, a route Chai says could see A350-1000 service. Also on the cards are flights to Europe, with the airline looking to launch its first European destination in 2026.

Calling the order a “significant step” in its long-haul expansion, Chai adds: “This aircraft is a perfect match for our long-haul strategy, offering outstanding efficiency, extended range and exceptional passenger comfort.”

Starlux also unveiled a new livery for its A350-1000 fleet, featuring a carbon-fibre design on the aircraft tail.