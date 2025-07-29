Swiss will operate its initial Airbus A350-900 to Boston, with flights commencing at the beginning of January next year.

The Star Alliance carrier, which is taking 10 of the type, disclosed the first long-haul destination for the twinjet as it unveiled new first- and business-class seats.

Swiss intends to take delivery of the A350 in October and will carry out familiarisation flights on European routes before deploying the aircraft on the transatlantic sector.

“With the arrival of our new Airbus A350s, we will be able to offer our customers an even more personal, exclusive and individual air travel experience,” says Swiss chief commercial officer Heike Birlenbach.

Swiss says the cabin concept – dubbed ‘Swiss Senses’ – is a “total redesign” and the “biggest product investment in the company’s history”.

Along with the seats, which will feature privacy suite arrangements, it will include new lighting and a specially-created scent. The first-class cabin will include a “spacious” washroom, the carrier adds.

Swiss states that its economy cabin has also been revamped, with “more at-seat space”, improved in-flight entertainment and other features.

All the Swiss A350s will have the new interior fitted before delivery, but the carrier also plans to extend it to the Boeing 777-300ER and Airbus A330-300 fleets.