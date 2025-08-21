Swiss is introducing a high-end premium service for its cabin interior revamp, in the form of a combined private first-class suite, which will be introduced on several widebody types.

It will debut the ‘Grand Suite’ on the Airbus A350 as well as the A330 early next year, and subsequently extend it to the Boeing 777.

The configuration combines two first-class suites into a self-contained area with 1.8m-high walls which, says the airline, can be tailored to serve as a bedroom, office or meeting-room.

“This extensive space enables its occupants to spend their flight free and undisturbed within their own exclusive zone,” it adds.

Swiss creates the ‘Grand Suite’ by connecting a two-seat centre suite with the adjacent single window suite, linking them with a private section of the aisle reserved for the occupants.

“Our ‘Grand Suite’ should give our guests all the feeling of having their own ‘loft aloft’ – a space that they can use as they wish, to relax, to work or just to enjoy the experience,” says chief commercial officer Heike Birlenbach.