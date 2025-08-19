Taiwan’s Starlux Airlines has signed a partnership agreement with American Airlines, its second airline partner as it expands its North American network.

The partnership, announced 15 August, will see Starlux interline with American through the latter’s Phoenix hub, to domestic points such as New York, Boston, Charlotte and Dallas-Fort Worth.

Starlux will be launching flights to Phoenix in January 2026, becoming the second Taiwanese operator to do so after compatriot China Airlines. Starlux will deploy its Airbus A350-900s on the route, which will be operated thrice a week.

Starlux CEO Glenn Chai states: “The partnership will greatly expand Starlux’s reach into the US, with customers accessing American’s vast North American network. It will also increase travel choices for American Airlines customers looking to travel to Taipei.”

American Airlines is Starlux’s second airline partner since it began operations about five years ago.

In 2023, Starlux entered into a wide-ranging partnership with Alaska Airlines, coinciding with the launch of its first trans-Pacific flights between Taipei and Los Angeles.