Turkish Airlines’ low-cost unit AJet will lease 10 Airbus A321neos as part of fleet renewal and network expansion efforts.

The airline signed a lease agreement at the Paris air show with lessor Avolon for the 10 narrowbodies. The first A321neo will be delivered to AJet in 2027.

Ajet operates a fleet of 92 narrowbodies, comprising Airbus A320-family jets and Boeing 737s. Its network covers domestic routes in Turkey and international services to the Middle East, Europe, North Africa and Central Asia.

The 10 jets will come from Avolon’s orderbook of 294 A320neo-family aircraft. The lessor has 140 A320neo-family jets in service.