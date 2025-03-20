Uganda Airlines has disclosed that it plans to open a route to London, several years after initially floating the plan.

The carrier will operate Airbus A330-800s on the four-times weekly route from Entebbe to London Gatwick.

It will start the service on 18 May.

Chief executive Jenifer Bamuturaki detailed the new service during an event on 20 March.

She says the carrier, which commenced operations in 2019, had originally sought London slots in 2020 before the Covid pandemic disrupted the plan.

“This route marks the end of our establishment phase and sets us on a course for long-term growth and expansion,” she says.

“It follows meticulous planning, preparations and many setbacks. But finally we are here.”

Uganda Airlines has two A330-800s – the rare smaller variant of the A330neo family – as well as four MHIRJ CRJ900s.

The company says it has also been leasing an Airbus A320 to “alleviate some challenges”.

Opening the route will shorten the travel time between Entebbe and London from 16h to 9h, by avoiding the need to fly via other hubs.

Bamuturaki says the A330-800 will also support cargo operations, and adds that the carrier is planning to enhance its cargo operation with a freighter “later this year”.