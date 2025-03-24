UK start-up carrier Global Airlines has signalled, through a promotional offer, that its initial transatlantic services will take place in May this year.

Global Airlines has been planning to carry out flights using an Airbus A380 undergoing preparation work in Portugal, operated by wet-lease carrier Hi Fly.

It has unveiled a promotion which refers to “special” inaugural UK flights from Manchester and Glasgow, serving New York JFK.

The company says the first Glasgow-JFK flight will take place on 15 May, with a return four days later on 19 May.

It will then offer a Manchester-JFK service on 21 May with a 25 May return.

Global Airlines says the flights “will be on sale in the coming days” and is inviting interested parties to submit a reservation in order to be invited to purchase a ticket.

“On board the cabins have all been overhauled to give a brand-new look and feel,” it adds.

“The catering team has been busy preparing a new menu and there will be special ‘limited edition’ amenity kits in all cabins, for all passengers.”

The reservations system indicates three classes of fare – first, business and economy – will be available.

Global Airlines identifies a UK-based travel agent named Travelopedia – trading as GA Flights – as the company offering the tickets, describing it as a “trustworthy consolidator”.

It adds that “all flights” provided by GA Flights are covered under the UK Civil Aviation Authority’s Air Travel Organiser’s Licence scheme, which aims to financially protect consumers. The CAA lists Travelopedia as a registered ATOL member.