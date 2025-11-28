UK long-haul cargo carrier One Air has put a second Boeing 777F into service, operating the twinjet on routes to Hong Kong.

The new 777F – registered G-ONEH – has been stationed at East Midlands airport.

It has been deployed on services to Hong Kong via Frankfurt and Dubai.

One Air has doubled its 777F fleet in the space of three months, having taken its initial example in August.

“The 777F continues to prove itself as a highly reliable and efficient aircraft, well suited to our customers’ evolving requirements,” says chief operating officer Chris Hope.

One Air is associated with Air One International Holdings which also manages several Boeing 747-400 freighters, some of them placed at One Air.

“Taking delivery of a second 777F strengthens our ability to deliver consistent, high-quality services on key Asia-Europe trade lanes,” says Air One chief commercial officer Peter Scholten.

To support its operation in the United Arab Emirates, Air One has set up a new line maintenance and airworthiness management operation in Dubai.

This operation – located at Dubai South, where a number of other MRO services are being established – is branded Air One Technics.