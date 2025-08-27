UK-based cargo carrier One Air is introducing its initial Boeing 777 freighter, one of a pair being purchased by a division of Air One International Holdings.

It will take the twinjet – registered G-ONEG, and painted in One Air’s livery – under an operating lease.

One Air has been operating commercial flights for two years, having commenced services in July 2023, and has newly disclosed plans to open its first scheduled routes.

The airline has been using Boeing 747-400 freighters since starting up, and has three of the type.

One Air is one of three partners – along with Moldovan-registered AeroTransCargo and Romania’s RomCargo Airlines – associated with Air One International Holdings.

The three operators offer freight capacity on a combined fleet of 11 cargo 747-400s.

One Air had previously indicated that it was planning to expand into 777F services and recently initiated a recruitment drive for crews.

Acquisition of the 777F offers “new and exciting opportunities”, says One Air chief technical officer David Tattersall.

The initial aircraft has been purchased by Air One International Holdings’ asset-management firm AeroTransCargo FZE, which is based at Sharjah in the United Arab Emirates.

It received the new 777F during a ceremony at Boeing’s production centre in Everett, Washington.

Air One International Holdings says a second 777F is scheduled to be delivered in the fourth quarter of this year.

Chair Guneet Mirchandani says the twinjet “blends well” with the company’s 747-400 freighter fleet, and adds that the initial two 777Fs mark “the beginning of our long-term fleet acquisition strategy”.

“We are positioning ourselves to become a leading international provider of commercial cargo capacity,” he says.