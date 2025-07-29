UK operator Titan Airways has acquired its first regional jet, an Embraer 190, to complement its fleet of Airbus types.

The E190 (G-POWX) – originally delivered to Air Astana in 2012 – has been sold to Titan by leasing firm TrueNoord.

“We identified the [E190] as the ideal aircraft to fill a growing gap in the regional market,” says Titan account director Mark Holt.

“We’re confident in its ability to deliver the performance, efficiency and flexibility that our customers require to support their operations.”

Titan took the jet with a two-class layout – featuring nine business and 88 economy seats – but it says it plans to reconfigure the jet to offer alternative options, including a 100-seat all-economy cabin.

“While the journey was not without challenges, both teams remained aligned and focused, enabling us to navigate maintenance constraints and complete delivery successfully,” says TrueNoord sales director Ahmed Ali.

Titan currently operates seven Airbus single-aisle jets, comprising three A321LRs, two A321s and two A320s.

Commercial director Alex Harrington says the E190 “nicely fills the gap” for smaller-capacity charter and lease requests in Europe, and will offer the ability to serve “restrictive” airports.

The E190 conducted its first commercial service for Titan on 11 July.

But it has gained exposure during the recent UEFA Women’s Championship football tournament, held in Switzerland, when it transported the victorious England team from Zurich to London Southend on 28 July.

“Since the aircraft entered service, we have seen strong bookings from both airline and charter customers and are already looking at other opportunities to add more E-Jet variants,” says Harrington.