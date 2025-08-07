United Airlines has halted all flights nationwide after being hit by an unspecified “technology issue”.

The grounding affects all mainline domestic flights, with regional unit United Express not impacted by the “disruption”.

“Due to a technology issue, we are holding United mainline flights at their departure airports. We expect additional flight delays this evening as we work through this issue,” the airline states.

The Federal Aviation Administration has also issued ground stops at four United hubs: Houston, Denver, Newark and Chicago.

The ground stops came into effect at around 23:30 GMT and is expected to lift at 02:00 GMT on 7 August, according to an FAA notice.

Local media reports suggest that the issue had to do with weight and balance computer systems. FlightGlobal has reached out to United for further details.