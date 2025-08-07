United Airlines has resolved the “underlying technology issue” that led to the grounding of its flights nationwide, as it rules out any cybersecurity breach in the outage.

On 6 August, all mainline domestic flights were abruptly halted after the issue surfaced. The Federal Aviation Administration also issued ground stops at four United hubs: Houston, Denver, Newark and Chicago. The stops lasted for just over two hours.

A few hours later, the Star Alliance operator resumed operations gradually, but warned of “residual delays”.

At the heart of the outage is an in-house flight information system called Unimatic, which feeds information about each flight to other systems, including those that calculate the aircraft’s weight and balance.

The airline has ruled out any links to cybersecurity breaches, and is understood to be treating the incident as a “controllable delay”.

“We are working with customers to get them to their destinations after a technology disruption on Wednesday evening. The underlying technology issue has been resolved, and, while we expect residual delays, our team is working to restore our normal operations,” United states.