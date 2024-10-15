Russian federal aviation regulator Rosaviatsia has cancelled the airworthiness certificate of the Airbus A320 which landed in a field outside Novosibirsk.

The Ural Airlines aircraft is being dismantled, more than a year after depleted fuel during a diversion forced the aircraft to conduct the emergency landing.

All 167 occupants survived the 12 September 2023 incident.

Ural Airlines had originally considered attempting to fly the twinjet out of the field, but this plan was eventually abandoned.

The carrier says Rosaviatsia has “excluded” the aircraft (RA-73805) from its air operator’s certificate, and the airworthiness certificate has been cancelled.

“[Our] engineering and technical staff continue to dismantle parts and units,” it adds.

Ural Airlines says components from the cockpit and passenger cabin were the first to be removed, but other sections have since been dismantled.

These include the hydraulic and fuel systems, air conditioning, radio-electronic equipment and a “large part” of the high-lift systems on the wing.

Both CFM International CFM56 engines have also been removed and are being transferred to Ekaterinburg. Other components are also being sent to Ural’s technical centre.

The A320 had suffered a hydraulic system failure on approach to Omsk, and the crew opted to divert to Novosibirsk. But the landing-gear remained extended, causing excessive fuel consumption which prevented the jet from reaching the airport.

Ural Airlines has an all-Airbus fleet of 51 aircraft including 22 A320s, 14 A321s, eight A321neos, three A320neos and four A319s.