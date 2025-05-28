US authorities have eased sanctions against flag-carrier Syrian Arab Airlines, following the changes in the Syrian government in the aftermath of Bashar Al-Assad’s fall from power.

The US Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control has issued a general licence enabling transactions with a number of sanctioned Syrian entities.

These include Syrian Arab Airlines and the Syrian ministry of tourism, as well as maritime, finance and energy organisations.

The licence, dated 23 May, says “all transactions” prohibited by various sanctions regulations involving the listed entities “are authorised”.

It states, however, that there are exceptions – including any transactions which benefit the Russian, Iranian or North Korean governments.

European Union legislators disclosed in February that they were also loosening restrictions on Syrian Arab Airlines as well as several other organisations.

These measures are intended to support political transition and economic recovery in Syria.