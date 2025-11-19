Privately-owned Uzbek operator Centrum Air is to lease five Airbus A320neos through Irish firm Avolon.

Centrum Air is a relatively new carrier, having emerged in 2023.

It has already agreed the lease of an A320 from Avolon, an aircraft which was recently delivered, says the lessor.

Centrum Air has around 13 aircraft in its fleet, a mix of Airbus A330-300s and A320-family jets.

“These new aircraft will play an important role in supporting our strategic plans for expansion and improving the travel experience for our passengers,” says chair Abdulaziz Abdurakhmanov.

Avolon disclosed the A320neo lease during the Dubai air show.

It says the twinjets are scheduled to be delivered in 2027.

Centrum Air operates to some 40 destinations in Asia, the Middle East and the Indian subcontinent.