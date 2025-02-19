Uzbekistan-based carrier Qanot Sharq is expanding its ties with US lessor Air Lease through an agreement for long-range Airbus A321XLRs and A321LRs.

The three XLRs and two LRs are scheduled to be delivered to the operator over the course of 2026-27.

Qanot Sharq, based in Tashkent, already has A321neos and A320s, as well as widebody A330s.

“These state-of-the-art [XLRs and LRs] will allow us to open new routes, improve fuel efficiency, and provide an enhanced travel experience for our passengers,” says Qanot Sharq owner Nosir Abdugafarov.

“As Uzbekistan’s first private airline, we are dedicated to growth and innovation, and this agreement represents a key milestone in our long-term vision to expand our destination network while maintaining our commitment to exceptional service.”

No engine selection has been disclosed.

Air Lease says the additional Airbus jets will be supplied from its backlog with the airframer.