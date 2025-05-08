Vietnamese budget carrier VietJet is to launch a Kazakh carrier – with a fleet of jets – by tying up with regional turboprop operator Qazaq Air.

VietJet will take a strategic equity stake in Qazaq Air and launch a new airline brand, VietJet Qazaqstan, as part of its international expansion plans.

Indications of VietJet’s involvement emerged last year after failed attempts by the Kazakh government to privatise Qazaq Air.

But while Qazaq Air uses a fleet of De Havilland Dash 8s, the new brand will step up to jets and adopt Boeing 737s, with at least 20 set to be introduced.

The airline partnership was unveiled during a state visit to Kazakhstan by Vietnamese general secretary To Lam.

Vietnam’s finance ministry has granted a foreign investment registration certificate to VietJet subsidiary Aviation Holdings, enabling it to take the Qazaq Air stake. The size of the stake and other terms have not been disclosed.

VietJet Qazaqstan will build on the Qazaq Air platform to become a “new-age low-cost airline”, says VietJet, and form a “strategic air bridge”.

“The airline will meet the growing travel demand in Kazakhstan while boosting cross-border tourism, trade, and logistics throughout Asia,” it adds.

Boeing has signed a customer services agreement to support the VietJet Qazaqstan 737 fleet, providing spares, technical assistance, plus pilot and engineer training programmes.

VietJet has already established another Asian operation, VietJet Thailand.

It says it will bring “deep expertise” in airline operations to Kazakhstan, adding that VietJet Qazaqstan will adopt “modern operating models” including digital management systems and advanced training.