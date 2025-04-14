German Airways has unveiled a new livery for its Embraer 190 aircraft, most of which are operating for Dutch regional carrier KLM Cityhopper.

The Cologne-based wet-lease specialist’s initial aircraft (D-AJHW) has undergone repainting and is set to return to operation after a maintenance check.

German Airways – which emerged through the combination of regional carriers WDL Aviation and LGW, under the logistics firm Zeitfracht Group – has eight E190s.

Its new livery removes the airline’s name from the fin, in favour of a stylised German flag design.

German Airways says it is “instead letting the colours speak for themselves”.

“After almost five years of use, the German Airways brand has become firmly established in the European market,” says managing director Maren Wolters.

”As a service provider with typically German quality characteristics – such as reliability and high technical performance – we would also like to take the next visual step.”

Aircraft operating for Cityhopper will also feature a corresponding title to that effect on the fuselage.