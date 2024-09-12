Lockheed Martin has selected Australia’s Asia Pacific Aerospace to provide engine MRO support for UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters operating in the region.

The company’s selection follows a “rigorous qualification process,” says Lockheed.

From 2024 Asia Pacific Aerospace will conduct a series of overhauls for GE Aerospace T700 engines flown by “various international users.”

The company will undertake the T700 work in Pinkenba, located just south of Brisbane’s international airport.

“Asia Pacific Aerospace is internationally certified to carryout repairs and overhaul on T700 engines,” says Rodahn Gibbon, Lockheed Martin Australia’s Black Hawk programme manager.

“A critical capability in high demand in Australia because those engines are common to the Black Hawk and Seahawk helicopters operated by the Australian Defence Force. In the long-term, Australia will have over 200 T700 engines in-country.”

In 2023 Canberra confirmed an order for 40 UH-60Ms for use by the country’s army. The Royal Australia Navy also operates the MH-60R anti-submarine warfare variant.