An announcement on the location for next year’s EBACE exhibition has been postponed until the end of July following leadership changes at the European Business Aviation Association (EBAA), the show’s organiser.

Presently held at Geneva’s Palexpo exhibition centre, the EBAA has been debating the event’s future following the departure of most major manufacturers over the past two editions.

This year’s EBACE was also the first under the EBAA’s full ownership, having in 2024 acquired the US National Business Aviation Association’s interest in the event.

A decision on the show’s future had been expected on 30 June, but the association says leadership changes announced three days earlier mean more time is required.

It says newly appointed interim managing director Stefan Benz “is taking the opportunity to review the event’s future set-up, building on the work already undertaken and ensuring alignment with the association’s evolving strategic priorities”.

In addition to the location for EBACE 2026, topics for debate include the “long-term format and positioning of the show”, says the EBAA.

“As next year’s edition will be the first pillar of the future vision, a public announcement on the dates and location of EBACE 2026 can be expected by the end of July 2025,” it says.

On 27 June, the EBAA revealed that secretary general Holger Krahmer had stepped down with immediate effect. He will be followed later this year by chief operating officer Robert Baltus, who recently resigned.

It says Benz has a mandate to “guide the EBAA through a period of transformation” and his appointment is “part of a broader organisational reform initiative aimed at enhancing the association’s effectiveness”.