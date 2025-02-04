Saudi Arabia’s civil aviation regulator is to lift cabotage restrictions this year, opening the kingdom’s internal private aviation market to international charter operators.

The General Authority of Civil Aviation says the restrictions on foreign on-demand charter flights will be removed from 1 May.

Its plan is intended to support a development strategy for the business jet sector, through delivery of six dedicated business airports and a further nine terminals.

GACA general manager for general aviation Imtiyaz Manzary says the regulator is “unlocking new opportunities” with the cabotage decision.

Foreign charter operators will be able to apply for authorisation to operate domestic services, he states, aiding efforts to establish Saudi Arabia as a “general aviation hub”.

Manzary adds that GACA is establishing a committee of investors, operators and service providers to address infrastructure and regulatory aspects and underpin its efforts to develop the sector into a $2 billion industry by the end of the decade.