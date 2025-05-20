Viasat is reporting strong customer take-up for its JetXP next-generation business aviation connectivity service, which it rolled out in October last year, as it enhances its product offering following the acquisition of Inmarsat two years ago.

“We’ve made a lot of progress in the last couple of years since we’ve come together,” says Viasat business area global director Claudio D’Amico.

“In October, we launched JetXP, which is our service offering that started combining the technology and network elements.” The product brings together its JetConnect and Viasat K services under the JetXP banner.

“Part of the success of the last eight, nine months is we had about 400 customers [for JetXP] and now with bringing the Viasat K customers under the JetXP offering, we have well over 600 customers for that,” he says. ”And the feedback we are getting is really good.”

JetXP is delivered via its distribution partners, Collins Aerospace, Gogo – after it acquired the Satcom Direct business last year – and Honeywell, and adds a range of benefits, such as uncapped speeds, increased network prioritisation, and expanded capacity.

“We are really focused on how we continue to provide connectivity to this industry and enhance that offering as part of a more experience-based approach,” D’Amico says.

”It’s not just about the network harmonisation,” he adds. ”Our customers have a very high set of expectations. What we have done over the last 30 years is develop the right partnerships to support those customers. So with Gogo, Honeywell and Collins we feel that we are in very good spot to do that.”

Viasat has also expanded its in-flight connectivity coverage for super-midsized business jets to include the Middle East and South America. This enhancement benefits customers using the Global Aero Terminal (GAT) 5510 and has been delivered by optimising the use of Viasat’s satellite network assets and management tools.

“We had coverage in Brazil for quite some time, but we didn’t have coverage that connected north and south America, and that is what we have delivered. And we’ve received really good feedback,” said D’Amico.