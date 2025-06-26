Airbus Defence & Space has successfully validated the firefighting performance of its A400M airlifter during a series of test flights in southern France earlier this year.

Taking place at the end of April 2025 from Nimes-Garons airport, the trials saw an Airbus-owned test aircraft perform multiple retardant drops over a designated section of the airfield using a bespoke roll-on/roll-off firefighting kit.

Overseen by the test centre of French forest fire prevention body Entente-Valabre, the evaluations sought to assess the system’s capabilities, particularly the accurate distribution and concentration of retardant at ground level.

During the drop-tests, the A400M flew at altitudes of under 30m (98ft) above ground level and at speeds of around 125kt (230km/h).

Airbus says the design of the Ro-Ro system requires no permanent modifications to the aircraft and can discharge up to 20,000 litres (5,280USgal) of water or retardant through the rear ramp.

“Following initial tests conducted in Spain, the successful completion of these tests in Nimes is a crucial step forward in our ambition to shape an ecosystem of firefighting capabilities,” says Jo Muller, head of sustainability and communications, Airbus Defence & Space.