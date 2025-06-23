Australia has requested a potentially $2 billion package of sustainment and support services for its 36-strong fleet of Boeing F/A-18F Super Hornet strike and EA-18G Growler electronic-attack aircraft.

Announcing the package’s receipt of approval from the US Department of State, Washington’s Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) says the deal “will improve Australia’s capability to meet current and future threats… [and] also improve Australia’s capability to support coalition operations and contribute to mutual security goals”.

Boeing will be prime contractor for the Foreign Military Sales-programme activity.

Supporting equipment to be acquired as part of the project will include updated communications technology in the form of Joint Tactical Terminal Transceivers, unspecified “advanced electronic warfare systems”, next-generation electronic attack units and AN/ALE-47 countermeasures.

“Australia is one of our most important allies in the Western Pacific,” the DSCA says. “It is vital to the US national interest to assist our ally in developing and maintaining a strong and ready self-defence capability.”

The Royal Australian Air Force operates 24 two-seat F/A-18Fs, and a dozen EA-18Gs. It introduced its first Super Hornets into service in 2010, with the type replacing aged General Dynamics F-111s.