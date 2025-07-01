German unmanned air system (UAS) developer Avilus unveiled a pair of new designs during an armed forces day event in Diez on 28 June.

The company describes its fixed-wing Bussard as having been “specifically developed for long-range surveillance and reconnaissance missions”.

Adapted from a certified ultralight aircraft design with a 7.8m (25ft 6in) wingspan, it has a maximum take-off weight (MTOW) of 800kg (1,760lb), including a sensor payload of up to 142kg.

The Bussard is offered with an Argos electro-optical/infrared sensor and PrecISR synthetic aperture radar, both supplied by Germany’s Hensoldt.

Avilus cites an operating endurance of 14h and range of up to 1,350nm (2,500km) for the low-wing, single-engined design.

Its newly revealed Wespe, meanwhile, is a “multi-role helicopter drone designed to support divisional-level logistics”, it says. Other roles could include medical transportation.

Design features include contrarotating main rotors with a diameter of 6.5m. Cruise speed is quoted as 67kt (123km/h), with a 162nm range and 18,000ft operating ceiling.

Avilus will offer a piston-engined version with a 650kg MTOW, including a 200kg payload, along with a larger, turbine-powered model. That version’s MTOW will be 900kg, with a payload capacity of 350kg.

The new Bussard and Wespe models have been “engineered for operational domains where type-certified drones or manned aviation would be too costly or too risky to deploy”, the company says.

Avilus also displayed the third and latest iteration of its Grille medical evacuation platform. In development since 2021, the UAS is a 750kg MTOW design optimised for transporting injured personnel.

The enhanced 9X-03 model features a lighter and stronger monocoque fuselage structure.