UK aviation services provider Babcock has highlighted the ongoing success of its contribution to the training of Ukrainian air force pilots, as it eyes further expansion of its training business across Europe.

Writing in its annual report on 11 July, the company says it continues to “provide fast jet lead-in training for the Ukrainian Pilot Force, ensuring trainers and pilots have full aircraft availability as they prepare to fly [Lockheed Martin] F-16 jets”.

Ukraine has a substantial inventory of F-16s following donations from European partners Denmark and the Netherlands.

Babcock says it supplies a fleet of Grob G115 Tutors for the effort, including “all the technical and operational support functions” to ensure “aircraft availability is 100%”.

“Aircraft availability is crucial to military operations and our team is by the RAF’s [Royal Air Force’s] side, ensuring the UK’s best flying instructors have everything they need to train Ukraine’s next generation of fast-jet pilots,” it adds.

Babcock’s training business was boosted earlier this year by the award in January of a 17-year contract, worth €800 million ($935 million), from France for its Mentor 2 programme.

This will see Babcock acquire 22 Pilatus PC-7 MKX basic trainers from 2027 to train pilots for the French air force and navy.

Babcock already trains French air force crews under the earlier Mentor 1 and Fomedec contracts using a fleet of PC-21s, which has now achieved 60,000 flight hours since the contract start.

It sees an ongoing opportunity to further expand the training business, the report adds. “We are currently in the final stage of bidding to provide Belgium fighter pilot training, and are progressing a bid for the French air force tactical and combat training contract.”

Meanwhile, Babcock and French aircraft developer Aura Aero at June’s Paris air show signed a pact to promote the latter’s Integral E electric-powered trainer aircraft as part of a broader service package.

“This collaboration will deliver an integrated solution based on the Integral E aircraft, while also creating opportunities to support the decarbonisation of operations,” says Babcock.