Belgium will order an additional batch of 11 Lockheed Martin F-35As, with its new commitment to boost the nation’s fleet of the fifth-generation type to an eventual 45 examples.

Contained within a Strategic Vision document published on 18 July, the decision will address a reduction in aircraft numbers stemming from the ongoing replacement of a 54-strong complement of Lockheed F-16s.

“Since 2021, NATO has expected Belgium to exceed its initial [F-35] commitment of 34 aircraft and further strengthen its air combat capability, which is essential for maintaining its air force and fully contributing to the collective defence of the European continent,” the document states.

Brussels has so far taken delivery of eight F-35As, with those jets supporting pilot training activities at Luke AFB in Arizona, the USA. A first example is due be delivered to Florennes air base “after the summer of 2025”.

“The current F-16 air combat capacity will be gradually reduced, from approximately 50 aircraft currently to a permanent phase-out by the end of 2028,” the report says. The NATO nation has targeted full operational capability with its 34-strong on-order fleet by early 2031.

The planning document also reveals plans for Belgium to enter into a partnering agreement “with other European F-35 users in the field of electronic warfare”.

Meanwhile, Brussels intends to cement its involvement in the Future Combat Air System (FCAS) programme between France, Germany and Spain, in which it currently holds observer status.

“The government will ask the FCAS consortium to include Belgium as a full partner as soon as possible,” it states. An allocation of €300 million ($349 million) has been approved, enabling it “to participate as a full partner in the next development phase, currently scheduled for 2026-2030”.

Among other initiatives detailed within the publication, Belgium will fund an upgrade activity to add directional infrared countermeasures equipment to its seven-strong fleet of Airbus Defence & Space A400M tactical transports.