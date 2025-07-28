Elbit Systems has received a roughly $260 million contract to supply J-Music directed infrared countermeasures (DIRCM) equipment for installation on part of Germany’s fleet of Airbus Defence & Space A400M tactical transports.

Announced on 28 July, the deal – secured via a subcontract from Airbus’s defence unit – will be “executed over a six-year period”, the Israeli company says.

German air force A400M

Source: German air force

Part of Germany’s A400M fleet will receive a self-protection boost

Germany’s BAAINBw procurement body early last month announced that 23 of the German air force’s A400Ms would receive a self-protection boost via the addition of Elbit’s turret-housed DIRCM technology.

“Our successful collaboration with Airbus DS on this important programme is highly valued, and we are pleased that our advanced self-protection systems will contribute to the safety and operational readiness of the German A400M fleet,” says Elbit chief executive Bezhalel Machlis.

In a separate development, Leonardo was awarded a contract earlier this month to provide its Miysis DIRCM technology for use on six Luftwaffe-operated Lockheed Martin C/KC-130J airlifters.

German air force C-130J

Source: German air force

Germany will add Leonardo’s Miysis DIRCM technology to its six C/KC-130J airlifters

“Miysis will offer the German C-130J aircraft unparalleled protection against infrared[-guided] missile threats,” Leonardo says.

Lockheed will act as prime contractor for the modification activity.

