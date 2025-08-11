Elbit Systems has been awarded contracts worth a combined $260 million to provide Israel’s military with unspecified new “advanced airborne munitions”.

“These new contracts underscore our commitment to delivering cutting-edge technologies that meet the evolving needs of Israel’s defence forces,” Elbit chief executive Bezhalel Machlis said on 11 August.

While the company has not provided further details about the systems involved, he describes them as “newly developed products”.

In addition to securing the first orders for its home customer, Machlis adds: “I believe they will attract interest from armies around the world, given their relevance to emerging operational needs.”

Elbit’s existing air-launched weapons portfolio includes a broad range of precision-guided bombs, laser guidance kits, plus the Delilah stand-off weapon and the Rampage air-to-surface missile.