France formally retired the last of its Boeing KC-135 tankers on 30 June, bringing to an end an operational run with the type which began in 1964.

Marked during a ceremony at Istres air base, the decommissioning event saw the French air force’s final three C-135RGs withdrawn from use by its 4/31 Squadron.

A farewell pass conducted by one of the aircraft, leading the service’s Patrouille de France aerobatic display team, is to be followed by a ceremonial final sortie on 14 July, when it will participate in a Bastille Day flypast over Paris.

“This iconic aircraft, which has served all generations of French and foreign fighters since 1964, was a key player in the airborne nuclear component, but more broadly in all air operations,” says commander of the strategic air forces General Stephane Virem.

France’s C-135FR/RG fleet logged almost 422,000 flight hours during its lifetime, the air force says, with its assets also having been used to transport equipment and personnel, and to perform medical evacuation tasks.

Aviation analytics company Cirium records its final trio as having begun their service lives with the US Air Force in 1962-1963. They were acquired by France in 1995 and modernised with CFM International CFM56-2B engines, returning to use in 1997.

Notably, the veteran tankers have a life beyond their retirement, with US commercial air refuelling services provider Metrea having purchased the surplus French air force assets. Signed in mid-2024, its acquisition has already seen 11 previously retired C-135FRs transferred to the company’s ownership.

France has already introduced a replacement capability via the acquisition of 15 Airbus Defence & Space A330 multi-role tanker transports – a type named Phenix in French service.