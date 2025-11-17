General Atomics Aeronautical Systems (GA-ASI) is showcasing its candidate for the US Air Force’s Collaborative Combat Aircraft (CCA) requirement for the first time in the Middle East.

A full-scale model of the company’s prototype YFQ-42A takes up a large display area adjacent to its exhibit, underscoring the size of its ambition in the emerging sector of aerial combat.

“When you see it in person, you realise it’s the same size as a fighter jet,” notes C Mark Brinkley, GA-ASI’s senior director, strategic communications & marketing. “The fact that it doesn’t have a cockpit is immaterial.”

GA-ASI has so far flown two prototypes of the single-engined jet, with a third likely to join a flight-test campaign before year-end.

“The YFQ-42A is focused on air-to-air, semi-autonomous operations, and is being designed for rapid production, in large quantities, at an affordable price,” the US company says.

Rival Anduril Industries also is pitching its YFQ-44A design for the USAF’s initial CCA need, with a platform decision expected during 2026.

After its appearance here, the US company also will exhibit its CCA model at the DIMDEX exhibition in Qatar and Saudi Arabia’s World Defense Show early next year.

Meanwhile, GA-ASI has announced that it will conduct flight-tests “in the summer of 2026” with its remotely-piloted MQ-9B SkyGuardian carrying an airborne early warning and control (AEW&C) sensor payload to be provided by Saab.

The platform’s AEW&C configuration will feature a pod-housed radar array under each wing, along with a centreline pod with additional equipment.

“The AEW solution for MQ-9B will offer critical aloft sensing to defend against tactical air munitions, guided missiles, drones, fighter and bomber aircraft, and other threats,” GA-ASI says.