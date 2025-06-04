Grob Aircraft – the producer of the G120TP military trainer – is to be purchased by German company Helsing, the companies announced on 4 June.

Headquartered in Tussenhausen, Bavaria, along with its production facilities, Grob Aircraft will be acquired from its current owner H3 Aerospace for undisclosed terms, subject to the receipt of regulatory approvals.

Announcing their agreement, the companies say the combination will “create significant potential for innovation and growth”.

“Together, the two partners want to further develop hardware, software and AI [artificial intelligence] solutions for the air combat of the future,” they state.

“Our companies have worked together successfully in the past and we value and respect each other very much. Our competencies complement each other perfectly, and our growth ambitions are congruent,” says Helsing co-chief executive Dr Gundbert Scherf.

A previous activity saw Grob Aircraft support development work on Helsing’s Cirra electronic warfare software, which employs AI to conduct “real-time assessment of threat scenarios”.

“While we continue to expand our expertise together, we are at the same time advancing Bavaria as a European hub for advanced technology and innovation in defence,” Scherf adds.

“Helsing’s vision and technological know-how are a perfect fit for us,” says Grob Aircraft managing partner Andre Hiebeler. “Together, we are creating a unique partnership to redefine innovation in our sector.”

“The investments planned by Helsing in Tussenhausen will create new jobs,” the companies state: Grob Aircraft currently has around 275 employees.

The companies note that the airframer has “a well-filled pipeline of planned aircraft deliveries and training”. Its most recent order – signed last November – is a 23-aircraft contract for the G120TP, in support of Canada’s Future Aircrew Training programme with CAE/KF Aerospace joint venture SkyAlyne.

At the time of that award, factory acceptance of Canada’s first turboprop-powered G120TP – a type recently named the CT-102B Astra II by Ottawa – was expected to occur in August 2025.

Aviation analytics company Cirium also shows Grob Aircraft as having two and one examples respectively still to be delivered to existing users Kenya and Sweden.

The airframer also counts Argentina, Bangladesh, Ecuador, Ethiopia, Indonesia, Jordan, Mexico, Myanmar, the UK and the USA as other current military operators of the composite-airframe basic trainer, with Cirium recording almost 200 of the aircraft as in active service. It also continues to support an in-service fleet of earlier-model G120As.

Imagery accompanying a press release issued by the companies suggests that the acquisition also will include the TPX Cobra platform formally revealed by Grob Aircraft France in June 2024.

Powered by a Pratt & Whitney Canada PT6A-25C engine and with a side-by-side-configured cockpit, the two-seater has been developed for roles such as training, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, and potentially light-attack.