Japan has finalised an order for 17 Boeing CH-47 Block II Chinook Extended Range rotorcraft, with the US airframer confirming the award on 13 February.

“Replacing some of its CH-47J/JA aircraft, the [Chinooks] will be co-produced by Boeing and Kawasaki Heavy Industries (KHI),” the company says.

“This award strengthens our decades-long relationship with KHI and provides critical capability improvements that will keep the Japan Self-Defense Forces [JSDF] operating heavy-lift aircraft for decades to come,” says Heather McBryan, vice-president and programme manager, Boeing Cargo Programs.

“The Block II configuration and digital flight controls will modernise and significantly improve Japan’s helicopter transport capabilities by improving aircraft stability, safety, and efficiency,” McBryan adds.

Working in partnership with local airframer KHI, Boeing notes that the companies “have delivered over 100 Chinooks to the JSDF since the 1980s”.

Aviation analytics company Cirium records the Japanese military as currently operating 83 CH-47J/JAs, with those assets aged between two and 38 years.

Boeing notes that Tokyo follows Germany, the UK and the USA in ordering the Block II-standard tandem-rotor type.