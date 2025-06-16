Leonardo and Baykar Technologies have formalised their LBA Systems joint venture, and have already launched work to combine the Italian company’s sensors and other equipment with Turkish-developed unmanned air vehicles (UAVs).

Confirmed at the Paris air show on 16 June, the partnership’s initial focus will be on Baykar’s Akinci and TB3 platforms – both on show in Leonardo’s static display area. In addition to integrating its technologies, the sensor producer also will assemble UAVs in Italy, where the new company also will be headquartered.

“Baykar will focus on design and development of advanced unmanned platforms. Leonardo will provide cutting-edge electronic systems and payloads, implement manned-unmanned teaming and swarming capabilities, and be involved in qualification and certification activities,” the pair state.

Leonardo chief executive Roberto Cingolani reveals that one of the early objectives for the partners will be to demonstrate the TB3’s ability to operate aboard the Italian navy aircraft carrier Cavour before year-end using an automatic take-off and landing system.

The company expects to commence production and secure certification for the first end-product of the partnership during 2026, without disclosing further details. Possible equipment combinations could see the Akinci platform equipped with a maritime search radar, for example.

Having first discussed a potential collaboration last October, the companies signed a memorandum of understanding in March 2025.

“Baykar is the world-leader in UAVs because of its bold, innovative vision,” says Baykar chairman and chief technology officer Selcuk Bayraktar. “We had already been working with Leonardo for a long time, as some our customers and users choose Leonardo payloads, which are top-end, world-class, cutting-edge.

“To further our integration into the European market and security establishment, a JV is a much better solution than to compete,” he says. “There is great potential – for the whole world,” he says of the venture’s market prospects.