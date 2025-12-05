Leonardo has been awarded a new multi-year contract to provide continued in-service support for Italy’s 12-strong fleet of C-27J tactical transports.

“The contract will run from 2026 to 2028 under a performance-based model, ensuring high levels of efficiency for the Italian air force’s fleet operating out of Pisa and Pratica di Mare (Rome) bases,” Leonardo says.

Announced on 5 December, the award – placed by the Italian National Armaments Directorate – also covers the provision of technical and maintenance support for a full motion simulator installed at the air force’s international training centre in Pisa.

The contract value has not been disclosed by the airframer.

Aviation analytics company Cirium records the Italian air force’s twin-engined Spartan as being aged between 16 and 18 years.